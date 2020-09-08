‘Food for Thought’ is going virtual

LEWISTON — Due to the pandemic, USM LAC Senior College will present the “Food for Thought“ programs on ZOOM.

Laurie LaBar, curator of Maine’s largest history museum, the Maine State Museum, will give a behind-the-scenes look at the museum and the process of creating exhibits at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

LaBar tells stories in three dimensions, specifically about Maine’s people and the way they lived in the past. Her talk will focus on her upcoming exhibit and book by the same name, “Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community.” It will be the featured exhibit to celebrate the museum’s reopening. DownEast Books will release LaBar’s companion book in March.

To attend , email [email protected] and a link will be sent.

Androscoggin Historical Society to offer Sunday programs

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society will conduct two Sunday afternoon programs at the Knight House on the Riverwalk near West Pitch Park in Auburn. While both are free and open to the public, donations are welcomed.

“Grandparents Day,” from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13; featuring old-fashioned games, as well as some 19th Century artifacts outside.

Help celebrate “Miss Estes’ birthday,” from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct., 18. Readers are invited to share their favorite stories. Miss Estes was the children’s librarian at the Auburn Public Library and was instrumental in Auburn Heritage’s rescuing the Knight House from the ravages of urban renewal, serving as a docent for the restored 1796 house.

Tours of the Knight House are available to properly masked individuals and families on a limited basis, given the confines of the house and the concerns about COVID-19.

For more information, contact Penny Jessop at 207-782-5467.

