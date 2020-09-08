100 Years Ago: 1920

The Auburn W.C.T.U. met at their restaurant on the fairgrounds yesterday for an all day session to get the place in readiness for State Fair. They were planning to hold a business meeting but, owing to the small number present, it was postponed until Thursday, Sept. 9, when It will be held at Auburn Hall, Pleasant Street Auburn. At this meeting plans for the fair will be completed.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Lewiston Health Department has scheduled a DPT Clinic Thursday afternoon in the department offices at Lewiston City Building. According to Lewiston Health Officer Cecile Levasseur, RN., the clinic will be held from 3:30 to 430 pm and is available to all children four months to five years.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Members of the Maine State Bomb Squad detonated a WW11-vintage hand grenade that had been found earlier in the day on Thursday by a Sabattus woman as she cleaned out a tool shed. There were no injuries. Ruth Polley of Center Road, Route 9, came across the grenade as she was cleaning out a tool shed across the street from her home,” said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine State Police safety division. Polley’s late husband, a WWII veteran, kept it for years as a souvenir, McCausland said. Polley said she found the device in an old bag belonging to her husband. “It was in with some papers that I was going to burn,” she said.

