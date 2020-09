Oxford Hills

Photo Gallery: See inside the 230-year-old Merrill House — which is for sale

The Merrill House, a 9,600-square-foot mansion, has been at 10 South Arm Road since 1789, when Ezekiel Merrill — the first generation of Chandler's family — purchased a homestead plot in the River Valley and became one of eight families to settle on land that would come to be known as Andover. It's now for sale.