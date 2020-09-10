CANTON, Missouri — Sabin Merrill of Gray was among the more than 350 Culver-Stockton students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members who spent Aug. 22 volunteering for the 11th annual Everyone Doing More event.
In years past, EDM gave students the opportunity to go into the Canton community to perform service projects. This year’s activities were limited to the C-SC campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers designed each activity for students to help other groups and organizations.
Among the activities were labeling and packaging masks for the Canton R-V School District, filling snack baskets and writing thank-you letters for first responders in Canton and on campus, making tie blankets for the North Central Missouri chapter of Project Linus, a non-profit organization that provides homemade blankets to children in need and creating education videos on mental health, responsible drinking and social responsibility.
Merrill was one of more than 250 freshmen who participated in the event.
