LEWISTON — The Center for Wisdom’s Women invites all French-speaking women to join the community French conversation group meeting remotely on Zoom from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Sept. 16.

This is intended to be a (remote) gathering space for women to speak French together, and through doing so, share about topics related to womanhood, culture, family and self.

Driving the formation of the new group is a recognition that meaningful things happen when diverse groups of women gather. Efforts to create the group reflect the belief that sharing time together and connecting through the French language are powerful ways of bringing people together who have both shared and differing experiences and histories living in Lewiston and beyond. The meeting group is intended to be a comfortable, inclusive and empowering space for women from many different walks of life.

The community group will be facilitated by Hannah McKenzie, a student at Bates College who is originally from Baltimore but feels increasing ties to Lewiston communities.

There is no charge for attendance, although donations are encouraged to support The Center for Wisdom’s Women, P.O. Box 1016, Lewiston, ME 04240, or donate on the center’s website below.

To join the group or to ask any questions, contact [email protected] For more information about the center, call 207-513-3922, visit www.wisdomswomen.org or go to Facebook, The Center for Wisdoms Women.

« Previous

Next »