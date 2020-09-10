WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The following local students have been named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list during the Spring 2020 semester:
Ella Henry and Adryana Hutchinson, both of Auburn.
To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
Local students named to second honors on the Clark University dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester include:
Mckayla Ball and Zahara Shidad, both of Lewiston.
To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
