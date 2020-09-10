UMaine Extension offers new nutrition education in Oxford County

SOUTH PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program to income-eligible pregnant women and adults with children in their household in Oxford County.

EFNEP is available by distance education to individuals and small groups using videos, healthy recipes and an interactive meeting led by UMaine Extension staff either online or by telephone. Topics include planning low-cost healthy meals, saving money at the grocery store, exploring family-friendly recipes and keeping families active. Community programs working with income-eligible parents, caregivers or youth ages 5 to 18 can also request a class.

Request classes on the EFNEP webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-743-6329 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »