NORWAY — There will be a ticket auction Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Norway Grange #45, 15 Whitman Street, Norway. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. Auction starts at 5:00 p.m. outside on the lawn! Bring your own lawn chairs. Many items, 50/50, dollar table and much more. Mask required inside the building and social distancing a must. Join us for fun, food and laughter. All proceeds to benefit Norway Grange #45. Rain date is Sunday, September 20.
