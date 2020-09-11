LIVERMORE — Josh Lovewell stood in the driveway of his family-owned Barnyard All Terrain on Route 108 on Friday to discuss measures taken to protect people at this weekend’s Barnstock 2020, Tailgate Edition.

The outdoor activities Friday, Saturday and Sunday include mud runs, camping and drive-in concerts.

The Lovewell family will stage the events on their 150 acres. The track is on Boothby Road, which is Route 108. The campground is on River Road across from the track.

Two emails sent to Sun Journal staff this week expressed concern about the business holding a large gathering during the pandemic. A town official contacted the Attorney General’s Office about the issue. Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order limits outside gatherings to 100 people and inside gatherings to 50.

Troop B Commander Lt. Kyle Tilsley of the Maine State Police said Friday that he met with Josh Lovewell in late July for another event to go over the guidelines and make sure he was aware of the need to comply with the governor’s executive order.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Health Inspection Program are believed to be working with organizers on this weekend’s event.

Lovewell said the expected number of visitors is not near the 1,000 rumored on Facebook.

“It is all outside,” he said. “We’re all spread out.”

Lovewell owns and operates the venue with his father, David, and mother, Jill.

Signs were posted along the driveway to the track to remind attendees about wearing masks and standing 6 feet apart because of COVID-19.

“We are trying our best to follow the rules,” Lovewell said. “We will not have gatherings of more than 50.”

He said the Barnyard has been the victim of fake ads and Facebook pages about the event.

The only vendors will be for T-shirts and for food, he said. The family shut down its vendor booths.

Mudrun Concerts organizer Merle Bickford said people need to stay in their vehicles for the drive-in concert. If they do get out, they need to put on a mask.

The Lovewells canceled all but two events this year because of the pandemic, Josh Lovewell said.

“Unfortunately, this has been a tough year for everybody,” he said. “We’re trying super hard. We’re just trying to survive.”

