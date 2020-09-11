From her time on the city council and serving as Lewiston’s mayor, Kristen Cloutier has proven to be a thoughtful and pragmatic leader. Her transition to the mayor’s office could have been a partisan circus, but she handled it with quiet dignity.

My opinion of her has only improved since her election as the state representative for District 60.

Last spring, during the dark, early days of the pandemic, my family’s business was declared “essential,” which led to a daily deluge of emails and phone calls from various state and federal agencies, often containing conflicting information. Whenever I needed clarification, I contacted Cloutier and she always got back to me within a day.

While much of our government seemed to be flailing about, she has been a steady hand, more interested in results than publicity.

I urge District 60 voters to reelect Kristen Cloutier.

Gerald Burpee Jr., Lewiston

