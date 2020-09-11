100 Years Ago: 1920

Members of the firm and employees of the B. Peck company, numbering about 76, left Lewiston Wednesday for Tacoma Inn with a three-fold purpose — first, to enjoy one of Peter Huntoon’s shore dinners; second, an afternoon of recreation provided by sports and dancing; and third, to enjoy a “get-together,” for the first time in several years. The special car in which the party left for Tacoma was provided by the courtesy of the firm, as was the hall for dancing during the afternoon..

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the executive board of the Lewiston-Auburn College Club met this week at the home of vice president, Mrs. Kenneth Orr, Court Street, Auburn to discuss final arrangements for the opening of a new season. Included in this group are Miss Lavinia Schaeffer, president; Mrs. Raymond Sirois, secretary; Mrs. Roger Lange, treasurer; Mrs. Roy Farnsworth, scholarship chairman; Mrs. John R, Linnell, chairman of hostesses; Mrs. James Ramsey, program chairman; Mrs. Charles Knauer, calling committee chairman and Mrs. Richard Norcross, member of the program committee. The past presidents will assist Mrs. John Linnell, hostess for this meeting. On the program agenda is a tentative plan for a sponsorship of a musical comedy for children to be presented in the Spring on behalf of the club’s scholarship effort. The season will get underway on Thursday, Sept, 17, when a casserole supper will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the High Street Congregational Church, Auburn.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Anyone looking for a great buy may find it Sept. 30 when the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department holds its first-ever auction of abandoned and confiscated items. Bicycles, skis, lamps, furniture, tools, radios, artwork, televisions, stereo equipment and some just plain junk will be auctioned off to the highest bidders by Sheriff Lloyd “Skip” Herrick in the department’s attempt to do some serious house-cleaning. Many of the more than 100 items that have been accumulating in several cells of the former jail have been around for more than 20 years. “We’ve got to liquidate all this property,” said Herrick, who added that he hopes a similar auction will be held every year or two. .

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

