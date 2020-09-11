People need to understand the difference between medical and public health guidance. The United States is one of the best medical establishments in the world, but there is no cure for COVID-19. The only means for controlling the virus comes from the public health doctors (epidemiologists) whose advice, from the beginning, is to quarantine, wear masks, employ social distance.
Many people are not following that advice so, at this time, the U.S. has 4% of the world population and has 22% of the COVID cases — worse than every developed nation in the world.
Wearing masks is a gift to the human community. The saying goes,”Do unto others as you would have others do to you.”
Wear a mask; keep social distance.
Ray Mitchell, South Paris
