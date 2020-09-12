I write in response to a story from the Advertiser Democrat, published in the Sun Journal, Aug. 8, about Norway teenager Kate Dilworth and how she started a veggie stand. The story was a breath of fresh air during this time of political and social unrest.

As a retired teacher, I find it so promising to see young people such as Dilworth put together a plan and make it work.

I offer congratulations to her.

Paul Casey, Gilead

