100 Years Ago: 1920

Hundreds of men gathered In the rain in front of the Sun building last evening and remained until a late hour reading the election news. Women were not sufficiently interested to travel the elements. They had voted in the rain and that was enough for one day. A special election wire and many extra workers enabled The Sun, as usual, to give the earliest and most complete bulletin service available to those who could not wait until this morning to get results. Despite the predicted Republican landslide a large crowd remained until eleven and a few stayed until after midnight.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn City Manager Bernard J. Murphy has the names of ten men interested in the position of assistant Auburn city manager. Murphy, recently promoted from the assistant’s post, said six of the candidates are local residents. He told the Journal that only last week did national advertising for the assistant’s position commence and already he has four inqueries from out of state residents. Murphy said he is pleased with the response so far and noted that all of the candidates have master’s degrees in public administration and two of them have had prior experience in the city manager form of work.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Former police Chief Laurent F. Gilbert is one of 14 U.S. marshals recently named to a newly-formed national advisory committee, U.S. Marshals Service Director Eduardo Gonzalez has announced. Gilbert, confirmed by the senate as the U.S. marshal for Maine in March of 1994, will be representing all of the New England states. He is really forward to working with the other members and with the director,” Gilbert said Tuesday. “It’s an added responsibility in that I’ll be making recommendations to the U.S. Marshals Service.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

