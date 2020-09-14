The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity has added a virtual tour and virtual special exhibit to its visitor experience. The online tour explores the museum’s permanent and special exhibits located in the Webb House and the Church House, the two historic homes that comprise the museum’s campus in Bridgton, through a series of videos and slide shows. The special virtual exhibit is only available online.

While the staff and volunteers of the Rufus Porter Museum feel very fortunate that the museum was able to open its doors this season, the need to provide a virtual experience was always at the forefront of 2020 programming. “The world has changed, and so has the purpose of museums” says Karla Leandri Rider, Executive Director. “We need to find ways to connect with people beyond the brick and mortar setting of our museum buildings. Many people are concerned for their safety and their health, but that shouldn’t prevent them from having a true museum experience.”

The online tour and special exhibit can be viewed by visiting the museum’s website (www.rufusportermuseum.org), clicking on “Collection,” then “Online Tour.” The tour and exhibit are free to view, though donations to the museum are greatly encouraged.

Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity celebrates the life, times, and legacy of Rufus Porter (1792-1884: artist, musician, teacher, inventor and founder of Scientific American magazine) through the preservation and promotion of creativity and invention. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 10th. The museum is also open by appointment. The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity is located at 121 Main St., Bridgton.

