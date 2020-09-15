100 Years Ago: 1920

The local merchants are making a good showing at the exhibition hall, at State Fair this year, and there are good displays from out of state firms, as well. About everything one can think of is to be found here and the booths are all worth looking at. The fancy work and art department is well filled with very beautiful things, so many that one could spend some part of each day here and not see them all.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Dog Officer Louis Pinette warned dog owners today that any dog licensed or unlicensed, found on school grounds this year will be taken into custody. Pinette noted that under the new Dog Nuisance Ordinance, passed recently by the Auburn City Council, he is able this year to take all dogs into custody found roaming around on the school property. In the past, he noted, when he received a dog nuisance complaint involving school property, he had to check all the dogs and could remove only the unlicensed ones. Under the new ordinance, Pinette can remove all dogs from the grounds. In order for the owner to reclaim his animal he will have to pay a two dollar fee, plus the cost of feeding and caring for the dog.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Mayor John Jenkins whose four world karate championships greatly popularized the sport here, is selling his martial arts academy to one of his instructors. Jenkins said his responsibilities as mayor, and as national speaking engagements for the U.S. Department of Labor and his private business have left him little time to teach karate. He will transfer ownership and management of the studio to Sherrie St. Pierre. “It’s a good time to end on a good note,” Jenkins said. “It’s in good hands.” The 32-year-old Lewiston woman has taught Shotokan karate at the John Jenkins Academy of Personal Development on Main Street for four years. Under Jenkins’ tutelage, she won the New England Black Belt Championships in kumite (sparring) as a brown belt four consecutive times since 1991.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

