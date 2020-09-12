100 Years Ago: 1920

Women took an unexpectedly active part in Monday‘s state election in Lewiston. Not only did they vote heavily, but they worked as officers at the polls, and also did their share in getting out the vote. They even took a hand at ward-healing, which is an impolite but generally used name for the practice of getting votes for certain candidates. The vote was fairly heavy, but it is believed that the total was diminished not a little by the steady rain. It was a clean election throughout,

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn police department is currently holding three boys’ bicycles which have been found in that city. Sgt. Richard Keene of the maintenance department reports the bicycles must be claimed by owners within two weeks or they will be disposed of. He noted the machines are taking up valuable storage space in the police garage. The bicycles are described as follows; a Grants, red 20-inch model; a Columbia, red and white, 26-inch model: and a Ross 20-inch gold in color.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Catch a beautiful dream and put it in a web and never let it fade away, that’s what a dreamcatcher does. Only the good dreams pass through the web and the bad dreams are caught and perish. A dream catcher is a Native American work of art made of tree bark or branches with a web of sinew thread woven inside. Feathers and beads are attached to the thread. The dreamcatcher is a symbol of the web of life, according to Judie Murphy. Murphy will hold a workshop to make dreamcatchers at Touch the Earth on Broadway on Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The class is for adults and will be taught by Native American teacher Candy Turcotte of Richmond.

