AUBURN – Six months after city schools shut their doors in the face of a growing, deadly pandemic, children began Monday to return to the classroom.

Youngsters approached Walton Elementary School with the normal mix of excitement and nervousness, the same as every year.

Yet there was denying that this is not a normal year.

Students came wearing masks to ward off infection from the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of nearly 200,000 Americans since March.

Lindsay Francis stood out front of the building with niece Kylee Sacco, a fourth-grader who loves math, and told her to pose beside a tree. She snapped some pictures and then told her to put on her mask for a few more.

“I don’t know if you’re smiling,” Francis said, “but I can see it in your eyes if you are.”

Crossing guard Gordon Grant, who’s been shepherding students across Mary Carroll Street for a decade, said he’s thrilled to be back on the job, though he’s been cleaning inside the building for a couple of weeks already.

The only downside to students’ return, he said as he pointed to his mask, is “wearing this thing. That’s my challenge.”

Grant said he’s got easier than others.

“The poor teachers,” he said, “I feel sorry for them. I couldn’t handle that job, at least this year.”

Kayla Newmeyer, who works with the school’s autism program, said she “can’t wait to see” students again after a long break punctuated by a summer that didn’t have its customary demarcation with a final, often celebratory day of class.

She said educators are ready for the challenge this fall.

The biggest issue, Newmeyer said, is likely to be “just trying to get kids to keep their masks on.”

Plus, she said, it’s bound to be “a little odd” telling students to maintain social distancing.

To help maintain required distancing, only half the school’s students, grouped in Cohort A, showed up Monday for the first of their two-day-a-week, in-person instruction. Cohort B students have in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays.

Walking into the building Monday with an orange backpack and a cup of coffee, Erin Breau, who teaches gifted and talented students, said the school will be following its traditional routines while adhering to new procedures aimed at keeping everyone safe.

The most important thing is to “welcome the kids with as much positivity as we possibly can,” Breau said.

Some of the students are hyped for just that.

Tara Burton said daughter Kendra Woodworth, who is starting first grade, “was up and dressed in 10 minutes” Monday morning, determined to arrive on time and ready.

Burton said it’s important after the months of semi-isolation for her daughter to be out with people again, to have the sort of social interaction that children need.

Caleb Sardella, a kindergartner, gamely stood for a few pictures when he arrived.

“We’re very excited and nervous,” said his mother, Lindsey Sardello.

Her son said he’s up for it.

“It’s a new school and I get to play in the playground,” he said.

Leanne Weston, who was dropping off a first grader, said there is “so much unknown” this time around because of COVID-19.

“I’m really nervous,” she said, “but I’m trying to hide it.”

Doug and Andrea Tomer appeared more chill as they brought son Landon to his first kindergarten class.

“We feel comfortable” about it, Doug Tomer said.

Andrea Tomer said Walton “has done a really good job” preparing for the year and making sure families know what’s up.

“We’re excited for him,” Doug Tomer said as he smiled at Landon.

Grant watched the children he guided across the street as they trudged toward the doors of the brick schoolhouse.

“I love the kids,” he said. “They’re so cute.”

« Previous

filed under: