LEWISTON — After receiving word Sunday that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19, St. Dominic Academy officials closed the Lewiston campus temporarily. The campus teaches pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
According to school officials, any student who may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will now quarantine for 14 days. The families of those students have been contacted individually, and all school families were notified of the situation via email on Sunday, officials said.
In a statement from the school Sunday, officials said custodial services have disinfected and sanitized all areas of the campus to prepare for the campus’s reopening.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Carl Edward Slattery
-
Maine
Maine reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
-
Lewiston-Auburn
No masking the excitement of nervous students heading back to school
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Nevada governor blasts Trump’s indoor rally as ‘shameful, dangerous and irresponsible’
-
Lewiston-Auburn
St. Dom’s closes Lewiston campus after case of COVID-19 confirmed