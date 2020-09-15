Martindale

September 12-13 fall two-ball results: Overall totals — 1. Brad Myers/Nick Marchant -19 1. John Emerson/Will Kannegieser -19 3. Matt New/Brendan Croteau -15 4. Ethan Guerette/Steve Lycette -12 5. Corey Woodhead/Jason Agren -11 6. Ryan Wilkins/Luke Bourassa -10 6. Tyler Morin/Moe Morin -10 8. Kyle Bourassa/Eric Eddy -9 8. Jake Doucette/Hien Nguyen -9 8. Roger Densmore/Keith Studley -9; Sunday’s results: Pins: No. 11 — 1. Jason Agren 12’5″ 2. Brody Artes 13’1″ 3. Brent Cary 15’7″ No. 17 — 1. Rich Asselin 5′ 2. Craig Chapman 16’11” 3. Brendon Croteau 21’2″ No. 4 — 1. Matt New 2’4″ 2. Roger Densmore 3’2″ 3. Tom Platz 8’5″ No. 9 — 1. Craig Chapman 6’4″ 2. Marc Gosselin 6’7″ 3. Bill Scrader 10’4″ No. 11 — 1. Rich Asselin 4’1″ 2. Paul Robinson 10′ 3. Vance Pearson 15’10” No. 17 — 1. Kevin Shrader 10’8″ 2. Paul Croteau 12’1″ 3. Paul Robinson 13’2″; Skins: First nine holes: Gross — Steve Lycette No. 13, Bill Hird No. 14, Brian Bilodeau No. 16, Rich Asselin No. 17; Net — Vernie Paradie No. 10; Final 18 holes: Gross — Ethan Guerette No. 8, Vance Pearson No. 11, Kelly Cates No. 13; Net — Keith Studley No. 10, Chip Morrison No. 18; Saturday’s results: Pins: No. 4 — 1. CJ Bergeron 18’8″ 2. Paul Robinson 19’8″ 3. Chris Carrier 21’4″ No. 9 — 1. Chip Morrison 12’10” 2. CJ Bergeron 13’1″ 3. John Emerson 13’5″ No. 11 — 1. Bobby Myers 2’8″ 2. Randall Doucette 3′ 3. Matt Ouellette 6’1″ No. 17 — 1. Bobby Myers 4’8″ 2. Marc Gosselin 4’9″ 3. Andrew Slattery 7’9″.

Oakdale

Saturday, September 12 Susie Holmes Memorial Tournament results: Gross — 1. St. Germain team 52 2. Jason Gaudin team 57; Net — 1. Greg Gallant team 54 1. Fitch team 54; Mystery winners — High-rollers team and Gautreau team; Pin: No. 4 — Women: Jan Mckenna 4’8″ Men: Justin Conant; Long Drive: Women — Marsha Mckenna Men — Jamie Richard; Closest to the line: Women — Shannon Gauvin; Men — Rick Young.

Saturday, September 12 couples results: 1. Wayne Dyment/Laurie Dyment/Paul Dumont/Mariann Goff 38 (Won in a chip off) 1. Butch Mckenna/Jan Mckenna/Pam Lyons/Marc Mayo 38 1. Shawn Riley/Tina Riley/Trish Hotham/Randy Hotham 38; Long putt — Paul Dumont 16′.

Poland Spring

September 12-13 member/member fall classic net results: 1. Duane Ross/Larry Ross 125 2. John Petrocelli/Ron Herbert 127 3. Brian Briggs/Jack Conway 128 3. John Slattery/Kip Kraus 128 3. Dave Luce/Ken Luce 128 6. Mike Ross/Topper West 129 6. Gordon Smith/Hal Leighton 129 6. Al Doughty/Mike Fickett 129 9. Mark Laliberte/Mike Langelier 130 10. James Bowden/Peter Leighton 131 10. Edwin Piirainen/Jerry Legere 131; Sunday’s results: Skins: White Tee — Brian Briggs No. 8, Dan Boucher No. 9, Steven Luce No. 10, Mike Ross No. 12 Mark Laliberte No. 14, Edwin Piirainen No. 15, John Slattery No. 16 and No. 18; Green Tees — Kip Kraus No. 2 and No. 5 Jerry Legere No. 7 and No. 12, Steve Noble No. 8, Cy Thompson No. 13.

Tuesday, September 8 women’s twilight league results: Best ball No. 2-No. 6 — 1. Jessica Ouellette/Angela Ray/Jen Banker/Sue Hatch 23 1. Beth Shea/Lyn Haley/Cathy Curley 23 3. Brook Grygiel/Ann Martel/Sonja Theriault 24 3. Maureen Heath/Karen Nichols/Mary Noble 24 5. Sue Reny/Roxy Dionne/Sue Provost/Anne Printup 25 6. Carlene Fassett/Terry Girouard/Brenda Michaelson/Leanne Lowe 27 7. Yolanda Nichols/Cindy Greathouse 29 7. Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom/Pam Larose/Rhyanna Larose 29 9. Mona Leavitt/Patty Leavitt 30; Scramble — 1. Lisa Ardia/Becca Ducharme/Laurie Callahan +6 1. Pat Maines/Georgia Pratt/Jane Stone/Betsy Mayo 3. Barbara Eretzian/Carol Miller/Tara Eretzian +7 4. Jacque Giasson/Cathy Adamson/Jill McCann +10 5. Joanie Gigure/Diane Nadeau/Jill Starbird +11 6. Peggy White/Mel Needham/Becky Burns/Jan Vachon; 50/50 — Karen Nichols.

Springbrook

Sunday, September 13 best three of four results: Gross — Tom Crocker/Leo Bellemare/Gaetan Bolduc/Aaron Burke 144; Net — Ron Leeman/Scott Bubier/Scott Eldridge/Rick Shea 123; Pins: No. 2 — Fred Warner 1’7″ No. 8 — Scott Eldridge 32′ No. 13 — Aaaron Burke 7’6″ No. 15 — Ron Leeman 4’2″; Skins: Gross — Fred Warner No. 2, Dave Cowan No. 4, Dave Kus No. 10, Scott Bubier No. 11, Mark Susi No. 13, Ron Leeman No. 15; Net — Dave Cowan No. 4, Patti Ayotte No. 7, Bob English No. 14.

Saturday, September 12 best two of four Patriots Day results: Gross Brandon Marcotte/Dan Parent/Bill Crane/Ray Roy 140; Net — 1. Matt Beckim/Ron Leeman/Fred Warner/Ray Convey 123 2. Matt Sullivan/Dale Williams/Jim Murphy/Steve Bodge 124; Pins: No. 2 — Dan Dodge 2’5″ No. 8 — Bill Crane 12’8″ No. 13 — George Hopkins 5’2″ No. 15 — Ray Convery 2’11”; Skins: Tim Mynahan No. 5, Brandon Marcotte No. 6, J. Lavasseur No. 7, Ron Leeman No. 14, Dale Williams No. 16, Ray Convery No. 18; Net — Dan Dodge No. 2, Brandon Marcotte No. 3, Tim Mynahan No. 5, J. Levasseur No. 7, Daryl Cote No. 15, Dale Williams No. 16.