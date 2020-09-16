JAY — The Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting a Drive Up Rabies Clinic on Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jay Hannaford Parking Lot.

What is a “Drive Up” Rabies Clinic? Just like it sounds! We are asking pet owners to form a line of cars where we will be set up at the Hannaford Parking Lot in Jay. Please remain in your car. The Veterinarian will come to your car to administer the Rabies Vaccination, and FCAS staff will be with them with all the paperwork. All cats must be in a carrier. We will have a van or trailer on site to take cats to in order to safely administer their vaccines without them escaping.

FCAS staff will be administering Microchips and Flea/Tick preventative if requested as well. Due to the nature of this event, we are unable to perform nail trims or any other vaccinations.

Costs: Rabies Vaccination: $15; Flea/Tick: $10-$15; Microchip: $20 Please bring your current Rabies certificate to qualify for a 3-year certificate! If you do not have a current Rabies Certificate, that’s ok! However, the Veterinarian can only administer a 1 Year Rabies Vaccination if that is the case. Masks are mandatory for the Veterinarian to approach your car and vaccinate your pet. You do not have to be a Franklin County Resident to take part in this Rabies Clinic.

