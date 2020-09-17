Farmington street closed for UMF fair

FARMINGTON — South Street will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, for the 2020 UMF Student Club and Organization Fair.

Dixfield church announces online auction

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church is holding an online auction. To view the items being auctioned, go to the Dixfield Congregational Church on the Hill Facebook page. Bidding will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and end at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

The names and amounts of winning bids will be posted starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The items will be available for pick-up at the church annex through Sunday, Sept. 27. Payment must be made with cash or checks payable to the Dixfield Congregational Church.

« Previous

Next »