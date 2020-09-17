It’s time for change. It’s time to vote in action-oriented leaders in Augusta. It seems clear to me that we have way too many complacent politicians who seem to do nothing when we need them most.

As a local business owner, I can say that if those elected officials were my employees, they’d be gone. There’s just no room for dead weight.

That said, I’m voting for change; I’m voting for Matthew Leonard for the Maine Senate on Nov. 3 because he is a leader and his leadership in Augusta can get Maine back on track, to create positive change.

As a small business owner himself, he understands the struggles, the obstacles and the hoops business owners have to jump through.

I hope others will join me and vote in change in our local government. It’s time for change and change starts with you and I.

James (Jimbo) Marston, Auburn