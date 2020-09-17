It’s time for change. It’s time to vote in action-oriented leaders in Augusta. It seems clear to me that we have way too many complacent politicians who seem to do nothing when we need them most.

As a local business owner, I can say that if those elected officials were my employees, they’d be gone. There’s just no room for dead weight.

That said, I’m voting for change; I’m voting for Matthew Leonard for the Maine Senate on Nov. 3 because he is a leader and his leadership in Augusta can get Maine back on track, to create positive change.

As a small business owner himself, he understands the struggles, the obstacles and the hoops business owners have to jump through.

I hope others will join me and vote in change in our local government. It’s time for change and change starts with you and I.

James (Jimbo) Marston, Auburn

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles