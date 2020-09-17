It’s time for change. It’s time to vote in action-oriented leaders in Augusta. It seems clear to me that we have way too many complacent politicians who seem to do nothing when we need them most.
As a local business owner, I can say that if those elected officials were my employees, they’d be gone. There’s just no room for dead weight.
That said, I’m voting for change; I’m voting for Matthew Leonard for the Maine Senate on Nov. 3 because he is a leader and his leadership in Augusta can get Maine back on track, to create positive change.
As a small business owner himself, he understands the struggles, the obstacles and the hoops business owners have to jump through.
I hope others will join me and vote in change in our local government. It’s time for change and change starts with you and I.
James (Jimbo) Marston, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Frederick C. French
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Margaret Emerson Foorman
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Benjamin F. Copeland
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mary Ellen Cummings
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Henry B. Poisson