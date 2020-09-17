Platinum Maddox returns from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Last time was a blast and we they’re back inside for a night of music and some great dinner specials. Reserve your table and remember to bring your mask. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus. Submitted photo

