National award-winning duo 2 For Jackson will play outside with no cover from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Hailing from Maine and playing old  and new country, this duo will have you singing at your seat. Moving inside for the night, Ruckus will play from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. There is a $5 cover for this show. A fan favorites at Mixers, Ruckus plays hard rocking hits of the 80s to today. Band members are Bill Mckenna (guitar), Dwayne Blake (bass), Shad Lewis (drums), and Jared Johnson (vocals). Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

filed under:
mixers, music, sabattus maine
