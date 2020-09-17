WOODSTOCK — Tuesday, Resident Marcel Polak gave selectmen an update on broadband/internet process. Resident Mia Purcell, who is the Economic Development Director at Community Concepts, has facilitated the broadband process throughout Oxford County.

Polak said the first meeting he attended on broadband was with 30 to 40 other people from towns throughout Oxford County. Since then, people have split off into smaller groups to contend discussion on broadband. Polak said Woodstock communicates with Greenwood, Newry and Bethel committees on the matter.

At the larger meeting, Polak said the first speaker was joined by Mike Curry, founder of from Strategic Network Groups, a global leader in broadband, econometrics and economic development. Polak said Curri has performed broadband studies for states and countries. Curri explained that buildings will be needed in the next five years to build out broadband to unserved, underserved and overcharged areas, according to Polak.

“It is an attractant for people and businesses to come here,” Polak said of broadband. “Many companies, small or large, that are considering coming here are going to want broadband. Because of COVID, we are also seeing more people move out of the cities and coming here to buy real estate.”

Maxfield said he has had calls regularly at the town office from people considering a move to Woodstock asking how the internet service is there.

Curri warned areas facing broadband issues that not only could it act as a deterrent for people considering moving there, but that it could also push some people out because they are unable to work efficiently due to poor or no broadband access, according to Polak.

Polak said the next discussion was from an employee from First Light, a major provider in the Oxford County area. He said in the next five years, First Light is hoping to put in broadband throughout Woodstock.

Polak said the next step is to have a survey sent out to residents of Woodstock, Bethel, Newry and Greenwood asking residents if they are satisfied with their service or if they feel they need better service.

Polak said he believes many people do need faster speed internet in the area, especially if they are working remotely.

filed under: