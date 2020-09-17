REGION — The Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative (WMARI) is nonprofit organization made up of community members that strive to build and support a non-judgmental environment around substance use disorder through education, prevention, and recovery in Oxford County. In September of 2020, WMARI had planned to hold the 5th Annual Western Maine Recovery Rally, in an effort to raise awareness and reduce stigma around substance use disorder and recovery. This family-friendly event, held during National Recovery Month, typically includes a march that begins in downtown Norway and ends with a rally in Moore Park in South Paris, where there are speakers, food, games, and resources.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WMARI has decided to celebrate National Recovery Month differently this year. The modified Recovery Month activities are possible due to a generous donation from the New England Addiction Technology Transfer Center (NEATTC). You may have seen banners in Norway, Rumford, and Fryeburg letting people know that we hope to hold our annual rally next year. Over the next week, you will also see butterflies in Fryeburg, Rumford, Bethel, and two locations in South Paris (McLaughlin Gardens and Moore Park), to mark the number of lives lost due to overdoses in 2019.

It is more important than ever that we continue the work to reduce stigma around this issue and celebrate those who are in recovery, as the state has seen a sharp rise in overdoses in the first half of this year. In lieu of the rally, WMARI will be working to engage people around National Recovery Month online, through their website and Facebook page. Visit www.wmari.org to learn more.

