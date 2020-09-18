Auburn group to discuss Halloween

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Rolly’s Diner. Members will discuss Halloween and the ribbon-cutting for the new park.

Purchase adds 2.5 acres to trail system

POLAND — The Poland Conservation Commission was able to purchase an additional 2.5 acres for the Heart of Poland trail system after three years of fundraising. Poland Town Manager Matt Garside and the Poland Board of Selectmen were proactive supporting and assisting in the accomplishment. The 2.5 acres will allow for a new trail head with parking, making the trails more accessible for walkers.

Woodland owners to see demonstration

OXFORD — The October meeting of Maine Woodland Owners will be an on-site demonstration of making timber mats from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Oxford Timber Co. Timber mats provide stability for heavy equipment used by utility, construction and logging industries and lessens the impact on any environmentally sensitive areas.

Oxford Timber specializes in timber mats, crane mats and bridge mats in hardwood and hemlock used to construct temporary roads on muddy, swampy, unstable ground. They also produce specialty mats and bridges up to 8 feet wide and up to 3 feet long.

Oxford Timber is at 60 East Oxford Road. The event is free and open to everyone. Signs will be posted. Safety protocols will be observed; masks and social distancing required. Preregister by emailing [email protected], or by calling 207-743-8661. Contact Merle Ring at 207-743-5976 for more information.

Annual fall foliage reports now available for season

AUGUSTA — Gale Ross, Maine fall foliage news source, has kicked off the 2020 Maine Foliage Report season. Maine Foliage Reports are issued Wednesday afternoons during September and October.

Ross has been at the helm of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Maine Fall Foliage Report since 2002. Ross tracks the color progress across the state using a network of spotters, including Maine forest rangers and forest pathologists.

Sign up for weekly Maine Foliage Reports on mainefoliage.com. Follow Maine Foliage Reports on social Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.