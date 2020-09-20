The number of deaths from Coronavirus in the United States is rapidly approaching 190,000, and still President Trump is not wearing a mask or supporting those who do.
While cases continue to go up, he’s pretending that we’re “turning the corner “ and getting a handle on the virus.
He’s lying. We all know he’s lying. Not stretching the truth, but lying.
Still.
For those who believe him and follow his example, it’s a lot easier breathing with a mask than breathing on a ventilator.
Wear a mask.
Pam Chenea, Wayne
