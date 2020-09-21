MACHIAS — Two people were found dead after a mobile home park fire, state fire marshals said on Monday.
The fire killed two at a mobile home park on Armstrong Lane in Machias, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.
The fire marshal’s office said the scene was still under investigation on Monday.
Authorities did not immediately provide the identifies of the two people who died on Monday. The fire marshal’s office said it had no more details to disclose.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
Randolph woman spends night in FedEx truck after getting stuck in northern Franklin County
-
Sports
Maine-born boxer Amelia Moore pushed through pandemic to continue Olympic training
-
Maine
Sister’s book offers a glimpse into Sara Gideon’s past
-
Business
Cruise lines say they’ll test all passengers, crew as they plan to resume sailing
-
Maine
Maine, union officials issue warning on failure to pass federal COVID-19 aid package