Why does President Trump call my mail-in ballot “fraudulent,” but his is legitimate?

Why is he still claiming the virus will “just disappear”? America has already had 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, and there is no end in sight.

Why does he allege climate change has no impact on wildfires surging through the west, and that scientists don’t know why? In fact, scientists agree climate change is a major factor stoking these devastating fires.

A real leader tells the hard truth about mortal dangers to the homeland, trusts Americans, and inspires us to face and conquer mortal challenges. The American president did that in World War II. Americans met the threat and prevailed.

Trump’s failure to lead is striking.

I support the Biden-Harris team. They will lead with the truth — not with lies, denial, bluster and inaction.

Anne Williams, Lewiston