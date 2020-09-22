100 Years Ago: 1920

The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary club will resume its weekly meetings a week on Friday, at the new DeWitt.

50 Years Ago: 1970

An Auburn young lady has won top honors at the New England 4H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest Saturday at the Eastern States Exposition at Springfield, Mass. Miss Linda Keene, the daughter of Mr and Mrs. Maurice Keene of the North River Road was one of the two Maine entries to win first place recognition in the cattle breeding category. The Jersey she entered won.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Nationally recognized former flight nurse, Barbara Babb, will present a program which graphically describes the consequences of illegal underage drinking and driving to junior and senior high school students at Oxford Hills High School from on Tuesday. Babb’s visit is sponsored by Federal Distributors, the Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, as part of the company’s “Make the Right Call” program. Babb is a former emergency flight nurse in St. Louis with more than 19 years of critical care nursing care nursing experience. She developed her presentation in 1985 after she was called to the scene of a tragic drunk-driving crash involving two teenagers. She began documenting other such accidents with photos and assembled a high-energy, forceful program depicting the consequences of illegal underage drinking and drunk driving.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: