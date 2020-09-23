LEWISTON — Geiger has promoted Ronald Seguin to program manager.

Seguin has been an assistant program manager in Corporate Programs since 2019. During the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, he temporarily assisted, where needed, in the accounts receivable department.

In his new role as a program manager, he will be creating and maintaining solid business partner relationships with assigned sales partners and their clients.

Seguin lives in Lewiston with his wife, Taylor. He graduated cum laude in 2019 from the University of Maine in Augusta with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.

« Previous