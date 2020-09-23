AUBURN – Anne J. St. Hilaire of Auburn passed away with her family by her side on September 19, 2020. Anne was born in Lewiston on February 4, 1955 to the late Joseph and Theresa St. Hilaire. She attended the Auburn school system and graduated from ELHS in 1974.

Anne was an avid cat lover and Yahtzee player. She loved reading books especially Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew. She enjoyed shopping at Reny’s and flea markets. She enjoyed taking morning walks and never knew a stranger.

She attended St. Louis and Sacred Heart Churches.

She is survived by siblings, Adele and husband Steve Ford, David and wife Pat St. Hilaire, John St. Hilaire and wife Barbara Fogarty, Carmen and husband Bruce Baldwin, Rachel Lapointe and partner Greg Keene , and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Deb Cusson and nephew, Ben St. Hilaire who lovingly cared for Anne during her illness. Also a thanks to her friends at Barker Arms who supported her in many ways, and to the staff at Clover Manor and Hospice House.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 217 Turner St., Auburn. Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heart felt condolences to Anne’s Family and friends.

Services will be Saturday, September 26, at The Fortin Group Auburn, starting at 9 a.m.

