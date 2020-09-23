RUMFORD ? Daniel P. Gallant passed way unexpectedly in his home on Saturday September 19, 2020, on Royal Avenue, in Rumford, Maine. He was the son of Daniel J. Gallant and Yvette (Poirier) Gallant.Dan began working in the Rumford paper mill shortly after he graduated from high school. He worked in several departments throughout his career and ended most recently as a machine tender on #12 paper machine for Nine Dragons. Dan was an extremely conscientious worker and was recognized for his outstanding work and safety efforts. He was always available to help keep the machine running and truly defined the words, team player, as he could help his coworkers even when he wasn’t working. To say the least he took great pride in his work and it reflected through the recognition from the companies, the companionship of co-workers and his positive outlook and attitude toward his successful career. Dan was a family man. On May 14, 2011 he married his soulmate, Melissa Calderaro, who survives of Rumford. He also leaves behind his sons Gregory and Chris Gallant both living in West Peru, Marcel Carrier of Lowell, Mass., Matt Carrier and his wife Kandi and two grandchildren Lee and Lillee Carrier of Rumford, his brother David Gallant of Gorham and sister Diane Johnson and husband Donald of Mexico, his former mother-in-law, Janet Beaudet of Norway. In addition, nieces and nephews including; Kimmie Fournier, Samantha Blackenburg and Joe Gallant and many, many dear friends from near and far, too many to name but were so important to him. Dan loved spending time with his family. Watching his loved ones having a good time was so important, it was the catalyst for him to partake doing what he truly loved, being the host of some great celebrations. From the time spent at camp when his boys were younger, annual holiday gatherings, summer pool and Super Bowl parties Big Dan did not disappoint. Not only did he love to host but he was always the life of the parties. He was a generous man to all who knew him and to those that didn’t even know that he was the one who was helping but always chose to remain anonymous. Beside hosting parties, he cherished fishing trips with his boys and fit in with them and all of their friends effortlessly. He adored his other nickname, title and gift of being “Papa” for his grandchildren and watching them grow. Dan had a passion for watching sports and supported the local teams for many years. He was a great fan and followed the local teams across the state to both home and away games and you could even catch him at practices from time to time. If you had ever passed through town, like ever, you would see him on one of his walks and with the toot of your horn he would throw the infamous Big Dan wave.After Dan married Missy almost 10 years ago his love to travel and go to the casinos happened more frequently one would ponder it was time spent with his wife that he enjoyed most. Whether they were in Florida, Las Vegas, Connecticut or other destination, Dan enjoyed every minute. Those trips as well as others were times to be filled with the life and memories that all his friends shall carry on and hold onto in this time of grieving.Dan was a very kind, humble, and generous man who will be greatly missed by all. His contributions to making this world a better place, are too numerous to list but all who knew him are aware of his legacy. He will be greatly missed.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

