DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you like to sew? I have Halloween costume patterns and others to give away. Call Sylvia at 783-3935

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hoping someone can help me find a pattern called the Pumpkin Patch. I believe it was put out by Keepsake Quilting around 1993 or 1994. If someone has it stashed away I would be willing to buy a copy of the instructions. I do have the cutout of the pumpkin, but I need the rest. I can be reached at 864-5503. — No name, Rangeley

ANSWER: The quilt pattern this reader is looking for is in the pattern book titled “Oh, the Possibilities for Fall,” by Kimberbell. The book is out of stock at this time. If any other quilting Sun Spotters have these instructions and is willing to share, please get in touch with our Rangeley reader.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: There’s a solid block of creosote in my refractory lined stovepipe that my regular chimney cleaner couldn’t dislodge or penetrate with his machine. I’m wondering if your readers might know someone willing to tackle this. You certainly help almost everybody out and have a wonderful column. — No name, Otisfield

ANSWER: Go to the Maine chapter of the Chimney Safety Institute of America (https://web.csia.org/CSIA-Certified/Maine) and type in your zip code. There, you will see a list for chimney sweeps in your area, along with their contact information. There is also an email form on the site.

Meanwhile, readers, please make recommendations. Having a blocked chimney is nothing to mess around with.

DEAR SUN SPOTS I’m looking for someone who can repair a bathroom wall and flooring. I also need a new tub; used is fine as long as it fits. Please write to Sun Spots with your contact information and I will call you. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Calling all handypersons! The Sun Spots Rolodex is really lacking in this area. General contractors who have expertise with these types of tasks are in high demand and I would love to have at least 10 listings in the Rolodex. Please share your recommendations.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have become frustrated with the constant price increases from Spectrum and since they have eliminated Channels 2 and 16, we have decided to “cut the cord” because we really only watch the local news.

Has anybody used an internal antenna to successfully watch the local channels? And, if so, which antenna works best? Thanks for the help. — Paul, no town

ANSWER: I’m looking forward to hearing what advice other readers have on this subject. Many people, especially those with a limited income and those whose income has been affected by COVID-19, have had to eliminate certain “luxuries” and having cable TV is one of them.

I haven’t subscribed to cable in many years, but I am able to view news shows on my computer and I have a Firestick to subscribe to Netflix movies, etc. I’d love to hear about how others fare without cable and if you do have an inside antenna, any and all comments are worth sharing. Thank you in advance for helping your fellow Sun Spotters.

