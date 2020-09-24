WIT
BOSTON, MA — Cameron Liam Mahoney of Hanover, Maine has made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the summer 2020 semester.
Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and science.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Climate activists’ support for Collins has faded with her loyalty to Trump
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 24
-
The Bethel Citizen
Masked Moose campaign launched
-
The Bethel Citizen
Virtual CROP walk
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI news