BOSTON, MA — Cameron Liam Mahoney of Hanover, Maine has made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the summer 2020 semester.

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and science.

