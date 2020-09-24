Fireball Creek, a modern country band that also plays some old favorites, will play from 7-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Band members are: Adam Redmun (vocals/guitar), Mike Dozios (guitar/vocals), Glenn Shelley (bass), Michael Fox (guitar/vocals), and Glenn Foss (drums/vocals). There is a $3 cover. There is plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: