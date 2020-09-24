100 Years Ago: 1920

The Hebron Academy Y.M.C.A. and the Y.W.C.A. held their annual recognition for the new students and new teachers here Friday night at Sturtevant Home. The new girls formed a receiving line after which the faculty had their reception in the large reception room.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The annual Tuberculin Testing Program gets underway in Auburn tomorrow, at four different schools. The program is for youngsters in grades one, seven and 12 except for Central School, where all pupils will be tested. All teachers, secretaries, bus drivers, hot lunch personnel and maintenance people are invited. Constance Dudzic, Auburn public health nurse, will do the testing, assisted by the School Department Mrs. Lois M. Brooker. R.N., and Mrs. Phyllis Dow, R.N.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Auburn Police Department will soon employ another tactic in the ongoing battle against drunk driving, officials said Friday. Two camcorders will soon be installed in police cruisers to strengthen OUI cases. Chief Robert Tiner said that video documentation will protect not only police officers but citizens. If someone is weaving or driving recklessly, the camcorder would document that action. The idea is a new one for the city but was first tried by state police. Glitches that state police officials have encountered may be due to underuse.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

