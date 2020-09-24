BETHEL — Bethel, Maine’s Masked Moose Campaign is based on the idea that the community has excelled in following guidelines to, as its slogan says, Keep Healthy, Keep Open. The campaign engages all businesses, schools, backgrounds, and demographics while stressing the importance of following criteria to keep people safe. It is funded by the CARES Act through the State of Maine as a Municipal COVID-19 Awareness Campaign.

“Our campaign—captured using engaging illustrations, copy points and a live action moose—conveys the seriousness of the commitment community leaders and business owners have made to keep our beautiful place open,” says Loretta Powers, Bethel Town Manager.

Bethel’s Masked Moose campaign includes providing branded safety supplies, printed collateral, and the delivery of an illustrated, animated and costumed moose. Each campaign component conveys safety messages, while the costumed moose distributes PPE, supplies and campaign inventory to local businesses, organizations, recreational sites, schools, micro-schools, home schoolers, trailblazers, leaf peepers, paddlers, and more. Campaign giveaways are intended to educate a diverse community in an appealing and alternatingly serious and fun way.

“An underlying theme, we strongly recognize that because our community has, in large measure, been an early and ongoing adopter of state, federal and CDC guidelines, we are in the enviable position of having nearly all our businesses and recreational sites mostly open,” says Amy Halsted, the campaign’s creative director. “We know we can remain open and provide the kind of comprehensive recreation and cultural experiences our locals, visitors, second homeowners, families and children have come to expect in Bethel.”

As a mascot, the Masked Moose symbolizes dedication to safe health practices, conveying this idea to the entire community while thoroughly entertaining all he meets.

“It’s not easy for a moose to wear a mask, just as it hasn’t been easy for many Maine people to adapt to life with COVID-19 in our state. But the folks in Bethel and all over the state have risen to the occasion to help make Maine safer for residents and visitors, with support from the Keep Maine Healthy municipal funding program,” says Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “Wearing face coverings in public, staying at least six feet apart, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, and good personal hygiene are still the best ways to limit potential spread of the virus. If you don’t believe me, just ask The Masked Moose.”

