MESA, Ariz. – Arnold Child Sr., passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday September 19, 2020.

He was born in Leeds, Maine on April 26, 1938, the son of Verna and Joseph Child Sr. He was educated in Leeds and Turner, Maine. He was married 50 years to his best friend and beloved wife, Bernice.

Arnie was a Vietnam War veteran and was also stationed in South Korea on the DMZ line. He received an honorable discharge after serving 12 years in the U.S. Army. After leaving the armed services, Arnie was the road commissioner of Leeds, Maine for eight years, and owned and operated A & B Child Transport Inc. for 13 years. After retiring in 2005 he moved with his wife Bernice and their youngest son, Arnold “Blaine” Child Jr., to Mesa, Arizona where he enjoyed many years of riding ATVs with his friends and fixing and reselling bicycles.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was fortunate to enjoy the many aspects of life, from hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling with his wife and Blaine. They loved travelling across country including visiting Alaska ,Hawaii ,and the many states in between. He raised horses for several years while living in Maine and was a gifted mechanic who loved to tinker.

Although Arnie is no longer with us. He will be here in spirit and the memories of the times he shared will last until we all meet again.

He is survived by his wife, his seven children: Two sons, Joseph McIntire Sr. and wife Diane, Arnold Blaine Child Jr.; five daughters, Natalie Coleman and her husband Joseph, Cynthia Brown, Tamela Paradis and husband John, Carol Child, Anita Wright and husband Steve; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Vining, and several nieces and nephews.

Arnold was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joseph Child Jr.