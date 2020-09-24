• Noah A. Blodgett, 21, of 388 Swain Road, Rumford, on charge of violating condition of release, 10:41 p.m. Tuesday at 113 York St., Rumford, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ryan S. Charles, 32, of 327 Portland St., Fryeburg, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence assault, 12:36 a.m. Wednesday at 327 Portland St. by Fryeburg Police Department.

• Gerald M. Coulombe, 36, of P.O. Box 284, Peru, on charge of violating condition of release, 6 .a.m. Wednesday on Pine Street, Rumford, by Rumford Police Department.

• Jacquelyn L. Dunn, 31, of 365 Cushman Road, Woodstock, on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and illegal attachment of plates, 3:17 p.m. Monday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

