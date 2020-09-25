EDMONTON, Alberta — Kevin Shattenkirk scored in overtime on a controversial power play, Brayden Point had two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 Friday night to take a 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup final and move to the cusp of winning the title.

With Game 5 on Saturday night, Tampa Bay is potentially 24 hours away from its second championship in franchise history. The Lightning won the Cup in 2004, but this core has so far been unable to get over the hump despite being one of the best teams in the NHL for much of the past decade.

They’re on the verge thanks to Shattenkirk’s goal 6:34 into OT and another dominant performance by top players who looked like they wouldn’t be denied after getting this far. Point, the Lightning’s top center, scored consecutive goals at the end of the first period and start of the second, creating and sustaining the kind of momentum that has been so important in the playoffs.

The Lightning got the winning power play when Dallas captain Jamie Benn was called for tripping Point on a play where Benn’s skates never made contact with Point’s.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman saved a goal in the third period. With the puck slowly sliding in the crease toward the goal behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, Hedman swept it out of harm’s way.

Instead of the plucky Stars reclaiming the lead, Alex Killorn put the Lightning ahead a few shifts later with a play that was half hard-working power and half sublime skill. He won a puck battle behind the net, cruised to the right faceoff circle and fired a perfect shot into the top left corner.

There wasn’t much Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin could do on that one, and Vasilevskiy was the victim of two bad bounces that almost allowed Dallas to even the series. John Klingberg’s goal that opened the scoring came when his shot went off Tampa Bay’s Jan Rutta and through Hedman’s legs, and Joe Pavelski’s second goal that tied it in the third period pinballed in off the goalie and Shattenkirk.

But the Lightning carried the play for much of the night and showed the depth and talent that has made them a Cup contender for several years. Their core players are closer to the Cup than they ever have been, five years after taking a 2-1 series lead in the final before losing in six to Chicago.

It would take an impressive comeback by a suddenly beaten up Stars bunch to keep Tampa Bay from another sunshine state title, this time won in the NHL’s northernmost city with no fans in the stands.

The Lightning played without injured captain Steven Stamkos, who sat out after making a brief appearance and scoring a goal in Game 3.

“He felt he did a big part in helping us win that game,” Coach John Cooper said. “You’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt, and so far the hand’s been a pretty good one. It’s just unfortunate he hasn’t been able to be a part of it, but when he was able to, obviously he had a huge impact for us.”

Stamkos scored on his only shot Wednesday night, capping an emotional return almost seven months in the making and helping Tampa Bay take a 2-1 series lead. He hadn’t played since Feb. 25, had core muscle surgery in early March, and aggravated the injury in voluntary workouts over the summer.

“We’ve known for a while that it was going to be tough for him to play in the early stages of the playoffs, but as they grew on, we thought there might be a chance and that chance came,” Cooper said. “We kind of had a timeline and a timeframe and it happened to be Game 3. It’s unfortunate he’s not able to continue to go.

SENATORS: Bobby Ryan was placed on waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Ryan won the Masterton Trophy, the NHL’s award for perseverance, on Sept. 7 after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues.

The 33-year-old forward, a former Portland Pirate, has two years left on his contract and is owed $15 millio

CANADIENS: Montreal signed defenseman Jeff Petry to a four-year extension at an average of $6.25 million a year.

Petry, 32, had 11 goals and 29 assists in 71 games this season. He was Montreal’s hits leader and led all Canadiens defensemen in takeaways. He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games.

MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto has hired former Ottawa coach Paul MacLean as an assistant coach.

MacLean, 62, spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He joins recently hired assistant Manny Malhotra on Sheldon Keefe’s coaching staff.

