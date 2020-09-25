LEWISTON – Adam Scott Wilkerson passed on September 22, 2020. Adam loved the outdoors and people. Whenever possible he treasured spending his time fishing and hunting, which for him was more about observing the wildlife of Maine. When asked why he seldom brought home game, Adam said, “I just can’t harm such lovely creatures.” Adam cherished being with friends/family and was a master of spinning a yarn. His descriptive narratives were so outrageously funny at times that tears rolled down your cheeks and you were doubled over with laughter. Adam’s greatest attribute was his unlimited compassion for people and family. He was always available to offer any assistance when needed, and he loved having visitors. To say he was a devoted father and grandfather is an understatement. He was very much enamored with his grandchildren and was with them as much as possible. His warmth, affectionate demeanor and oversized heart will be dearly missed.

He is survived by a brother, Van Wilkerson of Falmouth; a sister, Monique Paris of Lewiston; sons Joshua and Justin Wilkerson of Lewiston and Noah Hersom of Harrison; grandchildren Jordan, Jordan Adam, and Dylan Wilkerson and Luna Hersom; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., Friday September 25, 2020, at The Fortin Group Lewiston 70 Horton St.