WILTON – Clayton E. Harvell, 83, of Wilton, passed away at his home, on the first day of autumn. On September 21, 2020 we lost our husband, dad, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. Born in Strong, Maine on November 22, 1936 to Lola (née Smith) and Clyde Harvell, he graduated from Dirigo High School in 1955. He married Deborah Harvell in 1958. He served in the Air Force, worked as a pastor, worked as a shoemaker for Bass, and was employed by International Paper before his retirement.

His passion was for the outdoors: hunting, fishing, gardening, and farming. Clayton had a lifelong love for horses that began with helping his grandfather use draft horses on his farm. Clayton spent countless hours training horses over the years and gained a much deserved reputation as a horseman.

He left behind his wife Deborah, sister Ellen, and brother James. Four children: Anita, Lance (Bernadette), Jonathan (Judyth), and Timothy. Six grandchildren: Rebecca (Ed), Andrew (Courtney), Stephen, Benjamin (Abigail), Joshua (Kimberly), and Rachel. Four great grandchildren: Hannah, Olivia, Lucia, and Santino.

A time for remembering and visiting will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. The family and funeral home request that you please be considerate of others regarding current pandemic social distancing and masking restrictions and precautions. Please be aware that no more than 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at the same time.

A kind word, picture and/ or RSVP may be left at http://www.wilesrc.com.

Donations may be made in Clayton’s memory to the UMC Wilton Area

Food Pantry

600 Main St.

Wilton, ME 04294

(207-645-4885), as he donated much of his homegrown produce to this charitable organization.