PORTLAND – Benjamin William Blaisdell, 31, of Portland, Maine, took his own life on September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lewiston on March 24, 1989, the beloved son of William McGray and Mary-Frances Blaisdell. He grew up in Turner and graduated Leavitt Area High School in 2007.

Benjamin worked at Brockway-Smith, where he prided himself on his strong work ethic and was valued by his employer and colleagues. He was a gifted skier, smooth dancer, great lover of dogs (especially his first dog, Killi), and enjoyed quality time with friends and family including playing disc golf, hiking, camping, and river runs really any outdoor activity. Benjamin was Grammys little gentleman, touching countless people with his personable nature and remarkable ability to connect with almost anyone. Through his colorful embellished stories and mischievous antics, he could get a laugh out of any audience, especially his sisters. Everyone who knew Benjamin, many as Jolly, knew he was a loyal, generous, and engaged friend with a good and sincere heart; the greatest adventure buddy; and the muscle man in countless moving endeavors and work projects for family and friends.

Benjamin was an empathetic and deeply sensitive soul who battled with severe anxiety and depression. When he needed it most, he lost sight of the wonderful things about himself that his family and friends clearly saw. We are heartbroken knowing he was in such pain that he saw no way out. While our hearts will never fully recover, we will find comfort knowing that Benjamin inspired us and others to live bigger lives in honor of his many gifts such as grit and enthusiasm; passion for winter, the outdoors, and hard work; humor and big bear hugs; kindness, generosity, and loving openly.

Benjamin will be deeply missed. Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents; his sisters, Justine McGray and Taren McGray; his nana, Carolyn McGray; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends (some as close as family). He was predeceased by his grandparents, James and Rita Blaisdell.

To those in dark places, we desperately ask that you know, regardless how hopeless it feels, nothing is insurmountable with the right support. The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can help at 1-800-273-8255.

To those who know someone struggling, please reach out to them today or call the Maine Statewide Crisis Hotline for assistance at 1-888-568-1112.

We are hoping to have a mass and celebration of life in March if COVID-19 is under control. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.advantageportland.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Benjamins honor may be made to

NAMI Maine,

52 Water St,

Hallowell, ME 04347