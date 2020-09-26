Al Castagna, who wrote in favor of letting students play sports in the pandemic (Sun Journal, Sept. 18) because “[t]hey only get four seasons!” should be reminded of a more important number: one, as in the one life they get.
Scott Roberts, Livermore Falls
