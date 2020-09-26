I am writing to express my support for Scott Cole for Oxford County commissioner, an independent candidate. I have known Mr. Cole for over 20 years as both a town manager and member of the Bethel community. He did a great job for us as a smart, no-nonsense guy who spoke his mind while respecting the opinions of others.

Scott is also commander of the local American Legion Post, a position which speaks to the confidence he inspires in others.

I often see him early mornings at the local gym, and I recently learned that he has been taking commercial drivers license training with the intent of driving a school bus to help out the community. Typical of his attitude.

I look forward to voting Scott Cole for Oxford County commissioner and recommend that others do the same. Electing him just makes sense.

Jeff Parsons, Bethel