Belgrade Lakes

Tuesday, Sept. 22 MSGA women’s best two of four results: : Gross — Laura Blanchette, Diane Bova, Catherine Boyle, Ruth Colucci 147; Kristin Cirbus, Celeste Ross, Deborah Towle, Sally Williams 158; Donna Applebee, Catherine Keeley, Karen Koulavatos, Marla LeBlanc 161; Carrie Baker, Kris Hughes, Judy Ingraham, Meredith Koerner 163; Linda Cameron, Sue Colwill, Marsha Cottrell, Cheryl Goldstein 165; Ruth Appleyard, Carol Hurley, Anne Page, Barb Rondeau 165. Net — Lindsey Berkowitz, Katy Heskett, Jackie Vail, Abby Wermers 128; Cindy Choate, Cheryl Cole, Emily Jones, Janet Nelson 131; Mary Abbott, Melinda Eaton, Peg Neilson, Mary Palman 132; Nancy Bither, Cindi Kostis, Patty McDonald, Lisa Wintle 132; Lila Geis, Laura Lipman, Donna Hanson, Karen Stuart 135. Skins: Gross — Hole 2 Cindy Choate 2, Hole 5 Sue Hodgkins 2, Hole 6 Ruth Colucci 4, Hole 9 Katy Heskett 3, Hole 12 Lisa Wintle 4, Hole 14 Jackie Vail 3, Hole 15 Diane Bova 3, Hole 17 Cindi Kostis 2. Net — Hole 10 Laurie Pelletier 2, Hole 16 Robin Ashe 3.

Monday, Sept. 21 MSGA women’s best two of four results: Gross — Kathleen Drake, Leslie Guenther, Kristin Kannegieser, Martha Soule 150; Maggie Black, Sheila Brocki, Debby Gardner, Liz Wiltshire 155; Monica Austin, Carolyn Cianchette, Maria Cianchette, Cindy Maxsimic 164; Nancy Bourque, Corleen Garland, Barbara Ropke, Bernice Vadnais 165; Michele Davis, Joy Eon, Susan Gilpatric-Smart, Peggy Wilson 167; Gail Gibson, Peggy Gifford, Linda Morin-Pasco, Diane York 167. Net — Mary Brandes, Curran Burfeind, Edie Dubord, Jenny Pettinga 132, Gail Centrella, Janet Lee, Cathy Line, Eileen Rullo 132; Mary Doherty, Jayne Hanley, Nancy Thompson, Phyllis Wagstaff 135; Beth Cormier, Vicki Lindquist, Heather Pelletier, Cindy Shaw 136; Patricia Bailey, Kim Burnham, Maura Kenny, Sandy Kostis 137. Skins: Gross — Hole 2 Barb Radziewicz 2, Hole 6 Deb Gardner 4, Hole 8 Cindy Shaw 2, Hole 9 Maria Cianchette 3, Hole 12 Monica Austin 4, Hole 14 Leslie Guenther 3, Hole 15 Michele Davis 3, Hole 18 Beth Cormier 3. Net — Hole 3 Cindy Shaw 3, Hole 5 Edie Dubord 1, Hole 6 Linda Holmes 3, Hole 7 Deborah Lord 2, Hole 13 Barb Hintze 0.

Brunswick

MSGA Women’s Senior Championship: 1. Laurie Hyndman 2. Melissa Johnson.

Fairlawn

&Wednesday, Sept 23 senior league three-ball points from the red tees results: 1. Rick Lane/John Moreau/Paul Spencer/Ken Austin 93 2. Bert Roberge/Pastor Vail/Dave Depot/Bob Allton 92 2. Dennis Fox/Rick Grant/Lee Biron/Bill Kennedy 92; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Norm Ford 12’7″ 2. Paul Carpenter 14’7.5″ 3. Chanel Leblanc 18’7.5″ No. 13 — 1. Marty Eyre 6’8″ 2. Chanel Leblanc 9’9″ 3. Bert Roberge 23’6″

Martindale

Wednesday, Sept. 23 senior two-ball results: 1. Laddie Deemer/David Brewster 64 1. Dan Mynahan/Jim Thornton 64 1.Larry Faiman/Ray Faucher 64 4. Ron Morin/Matt Carroll 65; Pins: No. 4 — Larry Faiman 9’1” No. 11 — Laddie Deemer 12’8” No. 17 — Matt Nicole 5′; Skins: Gross — Mark Carrier No. 9, David Brewster No. 12, Tom Fournier No. 16, Matt Nicole No. 17 and No. 18; Net — Ron Morin No. 7, Larry Faiman No. 10, David Brewster No. 14.

CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Bruce Bubier 75M, Reid Birdsall 75,Bob Pellerin 76; Net: Colin Roy 65M, Creed Ray 65, Todd Gifford 66; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Dennis Leaver 77, Dave Ballew 79, Munro Dodge 80; Net: Ken Brigham 71, Rick Neuts 72M, Dan Labrie 72; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Greg Page 78, Fred Roig 80M, Wayne Sanford 80; NET: Bill Palmer 68, Brian Hatch 69, Mark Kamen 70; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Dave Ames 79, Mert Dearnley 81, Ray Brochu 82; Net: Dennis Gagne 68, Bob Ray 69, Reggie Gammon 71M; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Paul Auger 80, Dave Kus 83, Cy Thompson 84; Net: Alan Turner 69, Charles Bonney 71, Bill Weatherbie 72; Super Senior: Gross: Bob Ouellette 83; NET: Leo Lever 71; Best Ball Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 67; Dennis Leaver, Wayne Sanford, Jim Spurlin, John Todd 68M; Best Ball Net: , Steve Litchfield, Rick Neuts, Roger Sanders, Larry Whittaker 58; Dave Ames, Ken Brigham, Bill Barbour, Joe Keller 59M;Pins:No. 4 Dave Ballew 8′ 1” Dave St Andre 17′ 4” Greg Page 19′ 8” No. 9 Peter Meulendyk 10′ 10” Wayne Sanford 11′ 9” Dave Kus 19′ 10” No 11 Bob Pellerin 6” Dave Trask 3′ 5” Mark Derocher 11′ 11” No 17 Munro Dodge 3′ 4” Greg Page 7′ 3” Bob Ouellette 7′ 11” SKINS: Gross:#3 Dave Ballew (3) #4 Tom Ryan (2) #7 Paul Auger (3) #14 Dave Ames (3) #15 Charlie Pray (3) NET #1 Dale Northrup (2) #2 Todd Gifford (2).

Wednesday senior league year long point results: 1. Fred Hall 2. Ray Faucher 3. Paul Labbe.

The Meadows

Wednesday, Sept. 23 ladies league scramble results: 1. :Dorina Martin/Mary Lou Magno/Martha Cielinski 39 1. Maureen Spencerr/Phyllis Greim/Pauline Couture 39 3. Camille Booker/Chris Sirois/Pauline Blais 40; Pin: No. 5 — Deb Charest/Wanda Brown/Barbara Odiorne 20’5″.

Poland Spring

Tuesday, Sept. 22 women’s twilight league scramble results: 1. Deb Sullivan/Wendy Gushee/Lori Holmes/Audrey Allen E 1. Maureen Heath/Karen Nichols/Mary Nablo/Sue Peters E 3. Brenda Mickelson/Carlene Fassett/Terry Girouard/Leanne Lowe +1 3. Lisa Lothrop/Kandace Perron/Deanna Lily/Carrie Mastrogiacomo +1 3. Heather Printup/Jessica Ouellette/Erica Bosse +1 6. Pat Maines/Georgis Pratt/Beth Shea +2 6. Mel Gordon/Laurie Callahan/Becca Ducharme/Lisa Ardia/Ginny Colman +2 7. Joannie Giguere/Jill Starbird/Diane Nadeau/Rose Vining +3 8. Jen Banker/Sue Hatch/Angie Ray/Gail Charpentier +4 8. Barb Eretzian/Karly Eretzian/Mauri Dufour/Carol Miller +4 10. Roxy Dionne/Sue Provost/Maryse Capobianco/Raina Dwinal +5; Pin: No. 6 Minnie Mouse — 6’10”; Long drive: No. 3 — Jessica ‘J.O.’ Ouellette; Money and food collected for food drive — $232.

Spring Meadows

Monday, Sept. 21 Maine Senior results: Individual winner: Gross — Steve Langsdorf 75; Net —Reggie Pratt -3; Flight A: Gross (55-64) Gerry Haynes 75; Net — 1. Randall Richard +1 2. Greg Woodworth +2 3. Lad Taylor +3; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Charlie Tartre 78; Net — 1. Tim Thompson E 2. Jon Steinman 1 3. Jeff Downing +1; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Ken Seus 78; Net — 1. George Lydick E 2. Ted Caouette +1 3. Bob Martel +2; Flight D: Gross (75-79)—Bob Tarbox 76; Net — 1. Andy Noel +1 2. Phil Latini +2 3. Bob Prudenzano +3; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Bruce Kirn 76; Net — 1. Len Taylor +3 2. John Haynes +4 3. Bill Turner +12; Team: Gross — 1. Bragg/Tartre/Latini/Day 65; 2. Langsdorf/Prudenzano/Caouette/deBlois 68 Net —1. P.Curry/ Thompson/Steinman/Richard -16 2. Brown/Kean/Lydick/Whyte -8.

Sugarloaf

Tuesday, Sept 22 MSGA ladies league stableford results: Flight one: Gross —Leslie Guenther 29; Maria Cianchette 27; Ruby Haylock 26; Kathi O’Grady 23 Net — Heidi Haylock 38; Susan Gilpatric-Smart 35; Kathy-Rae Emmi 33; Micki Meggison 33; Flight two: Gross — Jade Haylock 14; Peggy Wilson 13; Maureen Lano 13; Bambi Stevens 13; Nancy Field 13 Net — Ann Anthony 37; Patricia Lage 33; Marlene Viger 28; Kathleen Mullin 28; Flight three: Gross — Meg Lyon 13; Theresa Kelley 11; Claire Poulin 10; Linda Holmes 10 Net: Nancy Thompson 32; Phyllis Wagstaff 31; Vicki Greer 31; Bea McGarvey 31; Flight four: Gross — Cindy Maxsimic 10; Ann Houser 9; Maureen Collins 7; Cindy Shaw 7 Net — Lorri Higgins 32; Kathy Sproul 29; Jill Knowles 29; Janet Lee 26; Skins: Gross — Ruby Haylock 14th, 18th; Susan Gilpatric-Smart 9th; Catherine Studley 7th; Sue Waltz 1st; Lindsay Cote 11th; Leslie Guenther 15th Net — Kathy-Rae Emmi 4th ; Cindy Maxsimic 8th Mary Doherty 2nd; Carol Walsh 3rd ; Ewa Prokopiuk 10th.

