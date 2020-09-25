Dan Brochu has grabbed the lead at the halfway mark of the Tabers Mini Golf Fall League after a pair of consistent weeks of play.

Brochu tied for fourth place in week one with a two-round total of 89, and then vaulted to the top with a blistering second-round 39 in Week two to fire an 84.

A third-place finish in Week one and a second-place finish in week two, has Justin Pelletier in second place overall for the Fall League, just one stroke behind Brochu.

Ken Daigle and Adam Robinson tied for the Week one victory with matching 86s. Daigle defeated Robinson in a playoff for the Week one crown.

Brochu’s 84 in week two gave him a two-week total of 173, one better than Pelletier’s 174. Robinson is in third overall at 179, followed by Kyle Labecque (189) and Nathan Fournier (193).

In the junior division, Jackson Corey carded a 90 to earn the win in Week 1, while Travis Potter snagged first place in Week 2 with a 115.

The Fall League at Tabers continues with two more weekly events on Sunday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 4. The season then concludes at Tabers with the Tabers Fall Classic presented by 105.5 WIGY on Sunday, Oct. 11. The Fall Classic will be a three-round mini golf tournament with a top prize of $200 to the winner, $150 to second place, $100 to third and $50 to fourth. Entry into the Fall Classic is $20. All inquiries about the league and the Fall Classic should be directed to Justin at [email protected]